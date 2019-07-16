Amazon takes up to 70% off Harry Potter film sets from $22.50 for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2019 extravaganza, Amazon is journeying to the Wizarding World with up to 70% off Harry Potter Movie Collections from $22.50 shipped. These are great options for Prime members who are looking to expand their physical media library, though the standout offer is on the Hogwarts Collection at $84.49. Regularly selling for $200, it just dropped to $138 last week. Today’s price cut shaves off an additional 39% and matches the Amazon all-time low from back in 2018. This 31-disc collection includes all eight films on Blu-ray and DVD as well as additional bonus content. What’s even better is that it includes a digital copy of the series, letting you enjoy the movies just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,000 customers.

Other notable deals:

Hogwarts Collection features:

This comprehensive 31-disc collection contains all eight Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray, DVD and UltraViolet and more than 45 hours of special features including the Creating the World of Harry Potter documentary series on Blu-ray: Part 1: The Magic Begins – Explore the early decisions that impacted the entire series, and follow the search for the young leads.

