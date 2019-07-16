Prime Day drops Insta360’s ONE X 360 Camera to a new Amazon low at $340 + more

- Jul. 16th 2019 3:39 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offerings the Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera for $339.95 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, is the best it has sold for at Amazon and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Insta360 One X delivers 360-degree video recording at 50fps and thanks to a 5.7K sensor can capture 18MP stills. This is a fantastic option for exploring virtual reality-like content. Other standout features include flow state stabilization, third person view mode and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Find additional deals down below.

Other notable deals:

 Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera features:

  • Leading image quality – 5. 7K resolution makes your 360 Degree videos look sharp, while 18MP shots make for stunning photo quality. Turn on 50Fps mode to make your video buttery smooth.
  • Flow state stabilization – flow state is as smooth as it gets. Traditional Action cameras are left shaking.
  • Drift shots – snap into the drifter accessory and let your camera take flight. Airborne slow-mo. From a camera that shoots in every direction at once. You’ve never seen angles like this before.
