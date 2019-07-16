Prime Day coffee maker deals: Keurig K-Cafe Espresso Brewer $100 (Reg. $160+), more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the Keurig K-Cafe brewer. You can now grab the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Latte and Cappuccino Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. That’s as much as $100 off some listings, between $60 and $75 below the usual Amazon listing and the best we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This maker can brew regular coffee pods as well as lattes and cappuccinos. It has a dishwasher-safe frother, multiple cup size options and a 60-ounce water reservoir. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day coffee maker deals.
You’ll also find the same maker on sale with a 24-count Green Mountain Espresso Roast K-Cup Pod Variety Pack for an additional $10. More of the Prime Day coffee maker deals can be found below.
More Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals:
- Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed Coffee System: $99 (Reg. $160)
- Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $50 (Reg. $60+)
- Hamilton Beach espresso maker $69 (Reg. $100)
Keurig K-Cafe Latte and Cappuccino Coffee Maker:
- COFFEE, LATTES & CAPPUCCINOS: Use any K-Cup pod to brew coffee, or make delicious lattes and cappuccinos
- COFFEE SHOT FOR SPECIALTY DRINKS: Press the SHOT button to brew a concentrated shot of coffee from your favorite K-Cup pod to make delicious hot or iced lattes and cappuccinos
- DISHWASHER SAFE FROTHER: Froth fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond. The frother is dishwasher safe for easy clean up after use
- STRONG BREW: Increase the strength and bold taste of your coffee
