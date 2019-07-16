Make your old HDD or SSD portable with Sabrent’s USB 3.0 enclosure for $7

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 2.5-Inch HDD to USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Enclosure for $6.90 Prime shipped. This is down nearly 25% from its going rate and is the best price we’ve tracked historically. If you recently upgraded your Mac or PC to have an SSD, this is a great way to repurpose your old hard drive into portable and external storage. With USB 3.0 support, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Sabrent 2.5-inch HDD to USB 3.0 Enclosure features:

Tool free design, easy to install,Transfer Rates Up to 480 Mbps when connected to a USB 2.0 port,Transfer Rates Up to 5 Gbps when connected to a USB 3.0 port.

Suitable for 2.5” SATA/SSD;Supports Standard Notebook 2.5″ SATA and SATA II Hard drives

Optimized for SSD, Supports UASP SATA III,Backwards-Compatible with USB 2.0 or 1.1

Hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed

Take advantage of the lightening speed of USB 3.0 to quickly transfer files up to 5 Gbps! Connect any 2.5” Serial ATA (SATA) or SATA II Hard Drive to your computer through an available USB 3.0 port on your desktop or laptop. By formatting this case with a drawer function, there is now extra protection for your hard drive. Reverse compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1, this enclosure is a perfect solution for data transfers or data backup!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!