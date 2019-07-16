Score an Amazon low on Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 at $499 (23% off), more from $100

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet with S Pen for $499 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H for $1 more. Normally selling for $650, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Step up to the 256GB version for $600, saving you $150. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage and other outstanding features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world. Galaxy Tab S4 also Samsung DeX, which allows you to cover the tablet into a full-blown computer. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 140 customers. More below.

Don’t forget that as part of Prime Day, Amazon is also discounting a ton of Chromebooks for Prime Day from $145 alongside taking up to $300 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup.

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.