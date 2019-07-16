Sun Joe’s 2,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer hits new low of $151 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-MAX) for $151.15 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s over $108 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $8. Whether you’re wanting to clean your home, driveway, or car, this electric Sun Joe pressure washer is capable of getting the job done. It generates up to 2,800 PSI and uses up to 1.3 gallons per minute, providing ample cleaning power for most tasks. It comes with five quick-connect spray tips that allows you to tackle light to heavy tasks with ease. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power

DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

