Enjoy 10 hours of battery on Acer’s Chromebook R 11 at a low of $210 (25% off)

- Jul. 19th 2019 11:12 am ET

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook R 11 4GB/32GB/1.6Ghz 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop for $209.99 shipped. Normally selling for $279 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This Chromebook features a unique 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert it from being a typical laptop into a tablet. There’s 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM, plus you’ll also find a built-in SD card slot, a USB 3.0 port, HDMI as well as up to 10 hours of battery life and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. More below.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. And don’t forget that you can score score Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 at a low of $349 (Save $250), plus more.

Acer Chromebook R 11 features:

The white 11.6″ 32GB Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook R 11 from Acer is a portable system featuring a 2-in-1 design that utilizes a 360° hinge, which lets you fold the display around for multiple viewing modes. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor, 4GB of DDR3L RAM, and 32GB of integrated eMMC storage.

Acer

