VUDU $5 Sale: Zookeeper, Spy Kids, Scary Movie 2, Coming to America, more

VUDU’s $5 Weekend Sale is back with a plethora of options for you to choose from. Our favorite is Zookeeper in HD which normally goes for $13 at Google Play. Zookeeper follows Kevin James as he talks with the animals he takes care of. In this comedic journey, you’ll explore the Franklin Park Zoo in ways you’ve never seen it before. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget to shop the iTunes weekend sale with some great titles at fantastic discounts. Whether you’re shopping for the Fantastic Beasts’ bundle at $15 (Reg. $20) or something different like the Spongebob Movie Collection for $14 (Reg. $20), be sure to swing by and check it out.

And regardless of whether you hit the iTunes sale or VUDU’s, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. It allows you to easily take your digital titles with you to just about any streaming provider, freeing you from the limitations you used to be bound by.

Other $5 top picks:

Zookeeper:

In Zookeeper, the animals at the Franklin Park Zoo love their kindhearted caretaker, Griffin Keyes (Kevin James). Finding himself more comfortable with a lion than a lady, Griffin decides the only way to get a girl in his life is to leave the zoo and find a more glamorous job. The animals, in a panic, decide to break their time-honored code of silence and reveal their biggest secret: they can talk! To keep Griffin from leaving, they decide to teach him the rules of courtship — animal style.

