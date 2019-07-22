Give your home a whole new look with a collaboration that just launched between Williams Sonoma and Schumacher. In case you haven’t heard of the brand Schumacher, its prints and fabrics have been around since 1902. Schumacher has also been in many prominent homes of celebrities from Theodore Roosevelt to Mick Jagger. This new collection features 45 items including dining, bedding, decor and even furniture. Prices in this collection range with rates starting at $15 and going up to $4,600. This collection is also limited edition, so be sure to pick up any pieces, while they supplies last. Head below to find our top picks from this new Williams Sonoma x Schumacher collaboration.

“Seeing some of our most loved patterns translated into dinnerware and other decorative accessories has been very exciting,” says Dara Caponigro, Creative Director at Schumacher, according to a press release. The whole collection has an exuberance that will add joy to any room—and that’s something we really believe in at Schumacher—that great design transforms the way we live and, most importantly, the way we feel.”

Williams Sonoma x Schumacher Home Collection

A really easy way to give your bedroom a new look is by changing out the bedding. Throughout the Williams Sonoma x Schumacher line, it features an array of Chiang Mai and Bixi Dragons. One of our favorites is the Schumacher Bixi Printed Duvet Cover and Shams. Made with Belgain Linen, the bedding will make a perfect transitional piece for summer to fall and I love its timeless navy color scheme. This bedding has prices ranging from $79 to $349.

The details in this collection are just stunning and a great way to incorporate a piece into your home is with pillows. The Williams Sonoma x Schumacher Izmir Embroidered Pillow Color features an eye-catching print that would look wonderful on a bed, sofa or chair. Best of all, it also includes a fun fringe detailing that add a luxurious touch. This pillow cover is a famous ikat-inspired pattern. Pick up this pillow for your home with a price tag of $109.

Tabletop Collection

Dress up your dining room with the Williams Sonoma x Schumaker Ikat Tablecloth. Plus, this tablecloth is versatile to be used indoors or outdoors and I love its bright coloring for the summer. It’s very unique with its fabric that’s made of a Turkish cotton that’s soft and durable. Available in round or square sizing and prices start at $90.

Finally, the Schumacher Serving Bowl matches the tablecloth and is a great piece to add to your dining collection. Its large interior is a great option for salads or entrees and it’s microwave or dishwasher safe. This bowl made of durable porcelain and will be a go-to at your home for years to come. Better yet, you can pair it with the Set of Four, Dinner Plates for a cohesive and stylish look. Plus, the plates are priced from just $17.

Which new home item from the Williams Sonoma x Schumacher collection was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Target Back to Campus line in our guide here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!