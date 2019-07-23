Alienware’s 25-inch Gaming Monitor gets $100 discount to $280, more from $250

Newegg is currently offering the Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor AW2518Hf for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $380 at B&H, that’s good for a $100 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll find it on sale for $315 at Amazon, while Best Buy still sells it for $430. Alienware’s Gaming Monitor is headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for adding to your battlestation. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a three-port USB hub, which gives it flexibility to fit with a variety of different gaming setups. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. Find more monitor deals below.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The Alienware AW2518HF 24.5″ 16:9 240 Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor from Dell is designed to provide you with an enhanced gaming experience thanks to its 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. Combined, these features provide you with fast and smooth content reproduction that’s ideal for fast-paced content. Other specs include a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a 400 cd/m² brightness rating for crisp and clear details with brighter bright colors and deeper blacks. Connect this display to your system using HDMI or DisplayPort and then tilt, pivot, swivel, and adjust its height to your preferred viewing position.

