Following the launch of its iPad Pro USB-C hub a month ago, Kanex is back at it again with three new offerings made with the MacBook lineup in mind. Whether you own a modern MacBook Air, Pro, or the recently discontinued 12-inch offering, there’s a Kanex iAdapt USB-C hub that’s ready to bring ports of old back to your Mac.

Kanex iAdapt USB-C Hubs: Another attempt to bring legacy connectivity to modern MacBooks

With three hubs being released in one day, there’s no doubt that Kanex has been planning this release for a fair amount of time. Perhaps the largest giveaway of this is the inclusion of a hub made for the 12-inch MacBook hot on the heels of its official demise.

Since there’s no doubt that existing 12-inch MacBooks will continue to be circulated for quite some time, many will be happy this hub is here to help address the glaring omission of a second USB-C port. By simply connecting to its single port, the Kanex iAdapt 5-in-1 USB-C Hub provides 60W passthrough charging, SD and microSD card connectivity, and dual USB-A that can provide transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps.

“The sleek and slim design of our new iAdapt multiport hubs enables the hub to connect flush with the MacBook so its secure to go where you go,” said Tracy Thomas, Kanex director of marketing. “Kanex is all about helping users connect and create with innovation solutions like our new multiport hubs and the additional capabilities they provide.”

For those wielding a MacBook Air or Pro, they will want to go for one of the the two Kanex iAdapt 7-in-1 USB-C Hubs. The main difference between the two is the inclusion (or lack) of a Gigabit Ethernet port. When comparing to the Kanex iAdapt 5-in-1 offering for the 12-inch MacBook, distinguishing features include a boosted passthrough charging rate of 87W and a 4K30 HDMI port.

Pricing and availability

For those still wielding a recently retired 12-inch MacBook, the Kanex iAdapt 5-in-1 Hub is available for a price of $59.95. For $79.95, Kanex offers the iAdapt 7-in-1 Hub without Ethernet, and $99.95 for the top-of-the-line version that comes with it. Every offering is available for purchase today.

9to5Toys’ Take

When I bought my first USB-C MacBook, it didn’t take me long to begin searching for the perfect dongle or hub. I tried various solutions that all ended up being unreliable in one way or another. I finally gave up and invested in USB-C cables for each type of connectivity.

While this switch freed me up significantly, there were times when it would just be easier to have one hub that could do it all. With more reliable brands like Kanex onboard, I am likely to reassess my needs and pick up a hub for those times when it is less convenient to take various cables with me.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!