Save 33% on the Pokémon Thermos Funtainer Insulated Bottle at a low of $12

Amazon offers the Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Pokémon Insulated Bottle for $11.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $18, today’s price drop is good for a 33% discount, is one of the first notable discounts and returns it to an Amazon all-time low. The Thermos Funtainer features a 12-ounce capacity and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. That makes it a great way to beat the heat this summer. And with a Pokémon design, it a great buy for fans waiting for this year’s Sword and Shield release. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 5,500 customers.
Ditch the Pokémon branding and opt for the best-selling pink style to save an extra $1. Be sure to shop the rest of our Home Goods guide for additional ways to save around the house.
Thermos Funtainer Pokémon Insulated Bottle features
- THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids
- Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
- Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle
- Keeps cold 12 hours
- 12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!