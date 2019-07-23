Save 33% on the Pokémon Thermos Funtainer Insulated Bottle at a low of $12

Amazon offers the Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Pokémon Insulated Bottle for $11.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $18, today’s price drop is good for a 33% discount, is one of the first notable discounts and returns it to an Amazon all-time low. The Thermos Funtainer features a 12-ounce capacity and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. That makes it a great way to beat the heat this summer. And with a Pokémon design, it a great buy for fans waiting for this year’s Sword and Shield release. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 5,500 customers.

Ditch the Pokémon branding and opt for the best-selling pink style to save an extra $1. Be sure to shop the rest of our Home Goods guide for additional ways to save around the house.

Thermos Funtainer Pokémon Insulated Bottle features

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle

Keeps cold 12 hours

12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended

