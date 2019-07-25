Save 50% on IOGEAR’s 4-in-1 USB-C adapter with HDMI + more, now $30 shipped

- Jul. 25th 2019 2:50 pm ET

0

B&H Photo is offering the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type-C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 50% off its going rate at Amazon and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. If you’re missing ports like Ethernet, HDMI, or VGA, this is a must-have adapter. Just plug it into your iPad Pro, MacBook, or other USB-C-based device and go. Reviews are thin but positive here with 60% of shoppers giving it a 4+ star rating.

Nomad Base Station

If you just need to adapt USB-C to USB 3.0, nonda’s best-selling adapter is just $8 Prime shipped. This is great to leave on a printer cable, wireless mouse adapter, or other things that you’d want to convert to USB-C.

IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Adapter features:

  • Connect your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 based notebook, Ultrabook or tablet to a HDMI / VGA Display or projector –
  • Usb-c to HDMI USB-C to VGA USB-C to USB Type-A USB-C to Ethernet
  • Supports video resolutions of up to 3840×2160 (HDMI) or 2048×1152 (VGA)
  • Built-in billboard feature that Meets USB 3.1 standards
  • 6-Layer PCB design that reduces signal distortion and improves EMI protection compliant with DisplayPort specification 1.2 alternate mode
  • Backed by IOGEAR’s 3-year warranty and FREE lifetime technical support

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H IOGEAR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide