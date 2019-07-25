Save 50% on IOGEAR’s 4-in-1 USB-C adapter with HDMI + more, now $30 shipped

B&H Photo is offering the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type-C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 50% off its going rate at Amazon and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. If you’re missing ports like Ethernet, HDMI, or VGA, this is a must-have adapter. Just plug it into your iPad Pro, MacBook, or other USB-C-based device and go. Reviews are thin but positive here with 60% of shoppers giving it a 4+ star rating.

If you just need to adapt USB-C to USB 3.0, nonda’s best-selling adapter is just $8 Prime shipped. This is great to leave on a printer cable, wireless mouse adapter, or other things that you’d want to convert to USB-C.

IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Adapter features:

Connect your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 based notebook, Ultrabook or tablet to a HDMI / VGA Display or projector –

Usb-c to HDMI USB-C to VGA USB-C to USB Type-A USB-C to Ethernet

Supports video resolutions of up to 3840×2160 (HDMI) or 2048×1152 (VGA)

Built-in billboard feature that Meets USB 3.1 standards

6-Layer PCB design that reduces signal distortion and improves EMI protection compliant with DisplayPort specification 1.2 alternate mode

Backed by IOGEAR’s 3-year warranty and FREE lifetime technical support

