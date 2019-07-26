Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Borderlands 2, Pixomatic photo editor, more

- Jul. 26th 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Neo Monsters, Gunship Sequel: WW2, Pixomatic photo editor, Solar Walk 2, Forgotten Memories, Borderlands 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gunship Sequel: WW2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Words a Word Finder for Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pixomatic photo editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Artful Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Planet Explorer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: UPWORDS: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $5 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cycles – Daily Habit Creator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Veggie Garden: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Band: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus even more Toca games from $1

iOS Universal: Another World – 20th: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

