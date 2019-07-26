Black Friday in July Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11, DMC 5, Sekiro, Hitman 2, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale is now live for everyone and we are starting to see Amazon price match many of the best game deals. One standout would be Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 and Xbox One for $37.50 shipped after you clip the on-page $2.50 coupon. The Switch version is $40 and is also matched at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price have ever tracked on the latest MK title. It is still listed at $60 over at GameStop. “Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Dark Souls Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Hitman 2, God of War and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead for Xbox One at $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $35.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $22.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $20+) | Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary from $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
