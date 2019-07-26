Black Friday in July Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11, DMC 5, Sekiro, Hitman 2, more

- Jul. 26th 2019 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale is now live for everyone and we are starting to see Amazon price match many of the best game deals. One standout would be Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 and Xbox One for $37.50 shipped after you clip the on-page $2.50 coupon. The Switch version is $40 and is also matched at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price have ever tracked on the latest MK title. It is still listed at $60 over at GameStop. “Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Dark Souls Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Hitman 2, God of War and many more down below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

