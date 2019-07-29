It’s nearly the start of the NFL season, and as it does each year, DirecTV is bringing back Sunday Ticket for another year. While many know the service as one of the best ways to enjoy football games throughout the season, there is an easy way to drop the price substantially. DirecTV has been offering NFL Sunday Ticket U for a few years now. This allows students to drop the price from nearly $300 to just $100. But with DirecTV’s limited student promo code, you can drop the price down even further. Hit the jump to find out how you can save an additional 20% off the regular price.

Students enjoy NFL for less

If you’re a football fan, NFL Sunday Ticket is about as good as it gets. The chance to watch essentially every NFL game each week, along with RedZone constantly bringing the biggest plays, make it a must-have for football fanatics. However, it’s a rather pricey endeavor at nearly $300 for the season. For students that can be a difficult pill to swallow. A few years back, NFL Sunday Ticket U arrived as a way to help students cut down on that price tag.

Along with access to all of your out-of-market games, Sunday Ticket U subscribers will also get access to the Fantasy Zone and Red Zone channels. If you’re not aware of the Red Zone channel, it’s an easy way to catch all the action from games without changing the channel. DirecTV will automatically tune into games where the offensive team is within the Red Zone, or show a replay of recent scores. It’s my favorite way to watch games on Sunday.

Sunday Ticket U is available for students on streaming media players, including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and various other devices.

How to save on Sunday Ticket U

DirecTV typically sells a complete season subscription to Sunday Ticket U for $100. Currently, if you apply promo code BACKTOSCHOOL the price will drop down to $79.97. That 20% savings is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked to date on Sunday Ticket U dating back a few years.

Jump over to this landing page and check your eligibility for Sunday Ticket U. Unfortunately not every school is available for this promotion, but most are. A student ID may be required in some instances to lock in your discounted price. Subscribers will be automatically billed each month throughout the season. Only one stream can be accessed at a time.

