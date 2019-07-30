Grab Nintendo’s official Switch USB-C Power Adapter at a low of $16 (Reg. $30)

Walmart currently offers the official Nintendo Switch AC USB-C Power Adapter for $15.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $30 at Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers, that’s good for a 46% discount, is $8 under the Amazon low and one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. If the Nintendo Switch is an essential part of your travel bag or everyday carry, then adding the official power adapter is a must. Having a spare makes it easy to charge up the hybrid console on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 750 customers.

A great way to use your savings is with the AmazonBasics Switch Playstand at $9. This props up the console while gaming on-the-go and is an essential accessory for your portable setup.

This power adapter is must for gaming while traveling, but if you’re looking for an even more portable console, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for preorder.

Nintendo Switch AC USB-C Power Adapter features:

Play on with this versatile Nintendo Switch power adapter. Made specifically for your Nintendo Switch game system, this adapter works with any 120V outlet and plugs into your device via an integrated USB Type-C connector. Charge your system quickly and efficiently when you make this Nintendo Switch power adapter part of your gaming kit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!