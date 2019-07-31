AeroGarden Sprout is ideal for apartments, on sale for $39 (Reg. $60+)

Walmart offers the AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herb Seed Kit for $38.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon charges over $60 and we’ve previously only seen it go as low as around $45. Sprout is the smallest option in the AeroGarden lineup, making it an ideal companion in apartments and smaller spaces. If you’re unsure about going all-in on AeroGarden, this is an easy way to dive in. Ships with an herb seed kit to help get started. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Put your savings towards an AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit and jumpstart your new herb addition. This bundle includes everything you need to plant your own seeds, including sponges, baskets, labels and plant food. Learn more here.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Garden year-round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden. Easy-to-use control panel that automatically turns lights on and off and reminds you when to add nutrients

Up to 3 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water,not soil. Advanced hydroponics made simple

High-performance, full spectrum 10-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

Includes 3-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Kit that contains: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & 3 oz. patented nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!