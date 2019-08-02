Blink XT2 Security Cameras return to all-time lows from $60 (Save up to $130)

- Aug. 2nd 2019 8:41 am ET

As part of its 3-Day Savings Event, Best Buy offers the all-new Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit for $99.99 shippedTypically fetching $180 at Amazon, today’s offer is only the second notable price drop we’ve seen, a match of the Prime Day discount for the all-time low and good for a 45% savings. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below deals from $60.

Another one of the major selling points from the Blink camera line up is free cloud storage. That means you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. 

Other notable Blink discounts at Best Buy:

Don’t forget that you can currently take up to $100 off Ring Video Doorbells bundled with Echo Dot starting at $70 as well as more in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale.

Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

Monitor your property with this Amazon Blink two-camera system. The durable construction supports indoor and outdoor use, while the customizable motion detection helps reduce false alarms. Wi-Fi compatibility and live-view recording offer convenient viewing using an iOS or Android device. This Amazon Blink two-camera system has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports 720p and 1080p video for a clear image.

