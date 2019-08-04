Bring home Kano’s Computer Touch Kit at a new low of $141 (Save 30%), more

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Touch Kit for $140.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking a going rate of $200. Today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $14 and is a new all-time low. Kano’s latest kit mixes things up by walking you through assembling a touchscreen computer. It features a Raspberry Pi 3, a ten-inch screen, while also packing plenty of coding lessons, games and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and for an in-depth look you can check out our announcement coverage. More below from $50.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $49.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. Kano’s coding kit pairs the magical world of Harry Potter with a variety of guided walkthroughs to help you learn programming fundamentals. This kit allows you to build your own wand, which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gestures controls and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

We also just featured both of Kano’s Coding Kit in our roundup of five favorite coding kits for the summer alongside options from Sphero and more.

Kano Computer Touch Kit features:

Build a kid-friendly touch screen computer with this Kano computer kit. Over 100 challenges teach you how to construct and program your computer, and creative modes let you make music and art. This Kano computer kit also provides access to Kano World, so you can share and remix with other young creators.

