Xiaomi Mi electric scooter offers speeds up to 15MPH, new all-time low of $330

- Aug. 6th 2019 7:01 am ET

$330
0

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $329.99. You’ll bag free delivery with a Prime membership. A $6 fee applies for all other shoppers. Originally $600, it typically goes for around $400 at Amazon and our previous mention was $349. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a slim and sleek design, the Xiaomi Mi weighs in at just 27 pounds and is powered by a 250W electric motor. You can count on max speeds of up to 15.5MPH, and a total range of 18.6 miles. Thanks to disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-locks, cruising around is both safe and economical. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Minimalist design Mi Electric Scooter has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award, as well as the iF Design Award 2017. Mi Electric Scooter has a forward-thinking design that inspires and moves, just as it moves you ahead. Strong yet lightweight The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which has a low density and high structural strength. It also has excellent thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance for added durability. At just 26.9lbs, Mi Electric Scooter is a great portable size and weight for carry-ons and for maneuvering stairs and pavements. Safety lighting Headlights are essential for night riding, yet not all scooters have them. Mi Electric Scooter features an ultra-bright 1.1W headlights with a range of up to 6 meters for added safety. Red taillights flash distinctly while braking as a warning to other pedestrians and vehicles on the road.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$330

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
woot

woot
Xiaomi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp