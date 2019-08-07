Fight off power outages with CyberPower’s 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS at $110 ($25 off)

- Aug. 7th 2019 8:20 am ET

Get this deal
$135 $110
0

Amazon currently offers the CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS for $109.95 shipped. Typically selling for $135 at retailers like B&H, Newegg and Office Max, that’s good for a $25 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Alongside its ten built-in outlets, Cyberpower’s 1350VA UPS can allow gear to consume 200W of power running for around 30 minutes. A Simulated Sine Wave output keeps connected computers and gear running close to peak performance. Bringing home this UPS is a perfect way to keep your home network and more running when the electricity goes out. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

At $70, CyberPower’s 685VA UPS is a great alternative if you just want to keep devices like your modem or Wi-Fi router online. Sure you’re getting around 50% less power than the model above, but for less demanding tasks, the lower-end model is perfect for ensuring you always have an internet connection and more.

Alternatively, don’t forget that you can bring home APC’s SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector and save 37% at $15.

CyberPower 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS features:

  • 1350 VA / 815 Watts Simulated Sine Wave UPS
  • 10 Outlets / USB and Serial Ports
  • RJ11 / RJ45 and Coax RG6 Protection
  • Line-Interactive Topology
  • AVR & GreenPower UPS
  • Mini-Tower Form Factor
  • EMI / RFI Filters

 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$135 $110

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Cyberpower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go