Fight off power outages with CyberPower’s 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS at $110 ($25 off)

Amazon currently offers the CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS for $109.95 shipped. Typically selling for $135 at retailers like B&H, Newegg and Office Max, that’s good for a $25 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Alongside its ten built-in outlets, Cyberpower’s 1350VA UPS can allow gear to consume 200W of power running for around 30 minutes. A Simulated Sine Wave output keeps connected computers and gear running close to peak performance. Bringing home this UPS is a perfect way to keep your home network and more running when the electricity goes out. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

At $70, CyberPower’s 685VA UPS is a great alternative if you just want to keep devices like your modem or Wi-Fi router online. Sure you’re getting around 50% less power than the model above, but for less demanding tasks, the lower-end model is perfect for ensuring you always have an internet connection and more.

Alternatively, don’t forget that you can bring home APC’s SurgeArrest 8-Outlet Surge Protector and save 37% at $15.

CyberPower 1350VA 10-Outlet UPS features:

1350 VA / 815 Watts Simulated Sine Wave UPS

10 Outlets / USB and Serial Ports

RJ11 / RJ45 and Coax RG6 Protection

Line-Interactive Topology

AVR & GreenPower UPS

Mini-Tower Form Factor

EMI / RFI Filters

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!