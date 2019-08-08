Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Charging Stand $17.50 (42% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Charging Stand for $17.59 Prime shipped when code GHASTNEE has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that saves you over 42% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a 10W power output, it can also replenish an iPhone’s battery at its highest 7.5W charging speed. This is a fantastic option for your desk or nightstand, and keeps your handset propped up while charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Aukey 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger: $15 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code OSUT5JYH
- Bose SoundSports In-ear Headphones offer great value at $39 (Reg. $55)
- OtterBox COMMUTER Samsung Galax S9+ Case: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Aukey 30000 mAh Power Bank: $36 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ code FGCF5YB7
- Score an Amazon low on Marshall’s Kilburn II Speaker at $240 ($60 off), more
- Brexlink 36W USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 47F3X91W
- Blink XT Security Cameras offer easy setup, on sale from $60 (Orig. $230)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
- w/ code PGMWJ8O4
- Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code ES6DG8UG
- Epicka Universal Travel Power Adapter: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code 55J49SBE
- AUKEY EP-T16S True Wireless Earbuds $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code 63JUNNGJ
- Aukey Car Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code ZBCVZA6N
- SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Earbud: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Wireless Charger: Fast charges your compatible Samsung phone (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger) or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging. Dual Positions: This high-performance inductive wireless charging stand charges your phone vertically or horizontally
Safety Features: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable operation. Broad Compatibility: Works with all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone XS / XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note9 / S9+, even through most cases (thickness less than 5mm/0.2”). Non-wireless-charging devices require a wireless charging adapter (not included)
