Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W Qi Charging Stand $17.50 (42% off), more

- Aug. 8th 2019 10:23 am ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Charging Stand for $17.59 Prime shipped when code GHASTNEE has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that saves you over 42% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a 10W power output, it can also replenish an iPhone’s battery at its highest 7.5W charging speed. This is a fantastic option for your desk or nightstand, and keeps your handset propped up while charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
    • w/ code PGMWJ8O4   
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code ES6DG8UG       
  • Epicka Universal Travel Power Adapter: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code 55J49SBE   
  • AUKEY EP-T16S True Wireless Earbuds $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ code 63JUNNGJ
  • Aukey Car Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZBCVZA6N
  • SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Earbud: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon

Wireless Charger: Fast charges your compatible Samsung phone (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger) or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging. Dual Positions: This high-performance inductive wireless charging stand charges your phone vertically or horizontally

Safety Features: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable operation. Broad Compatibility: Works with all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone XS / XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note9 / S9+, even through most cases (thickness less than 5mm/0.2”). Non-wireless-charging devices require a wireless charging adapter (not included)

