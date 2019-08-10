The Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Research Lab Playset is now just $15

Amazon offers the Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Research Lab for $15 Prime shipped. Also this price at Walmart with free pickup where available. It goes for $20 at Target (when in stock) while Barnes & Noble charges over $30. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. Kids can bring scenes from Jurassic World to life with this playset. It includes a dinosaur, doctor figure, and accessories. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more immersive experience, there’s the Jurassic World Chomp ‘n Roar Velociraptor Mask at $22.50. It features three levels of sound effects plus moving eyes.

Are your kids not into dinosaurs? If they prefer something more whimsical, we still have a deal on the Harry Potter Light Painting Wand at $13.

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Research Lab:

Place the doctor in the spinning decontamination chamber before he visits the dinosaur

Turn the Power Pad to open the barriers & set the dinosaur free!

Push button to launch projectiles!

Includes playset, dinosaur, doctor figure & accessories

