Take 20% Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker at $120 or Versa Lite Smartwatch $130

Amazon offers the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $119.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $150, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy and Walmart, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Charge 3 offers seven-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and more. Of course, you’ll find a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside a touchscreen display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,200 shoppers. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Versa Lite Smartwatch in White at $129.95 shipped. Marking one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, today’s offer is the second lowest offer to date. Typically selling for $160, you’ll save nearly 20% as well. Fitbit Versa Lite brings a wealth of fitness tracking capabilities to your wrist like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more. It has a notable four days of battery life, receives notifications from your smartphone and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $4.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker features:

Strap on the durable, lightweight Charge 3 and begin your next workout without the hassle of going into your phone to configure settings as this tracker automatically detects most exercises. Furthermore, you can connect the Fitbit to an Android, iOS, or Windows-based smartphone and utilize the phone’s GPS to log your next run with real-time pace and distance tracking.

