Razer Phone 2 offers 120Hz refresh rates, more from $390 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is currently offering Razer Phone 2 64GB in unlocked condition for $399.99 shipped. If you’re willing to commit to a contract today, Best Buy is offering it on Verizon and AT&T with activation for $389.99 or $394.99 shipped depending which service you select. Either way, you’re getting one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked and up to $10 less than our Prime Day mention. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 64GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it just recently received Android Pie as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make the most of your purchase today by grabbing a Spigen case for the Razer Phone 2. It offers a “slim, form-fitted and lightweight” design that won’t add too much bulk to your new device. With built-in grippers and large cutouts, you’ll still be able to make the most of your new mobile gaming setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget, Google’s Pixel 3 is still at a new Amazon all-time low of $499, which beats our Prime Day 2019 mention quite handily.

Razer Phone 2 features:

  • 120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD 5. 72-INCH DISPLAY: the fastest mobile gaming display, now brighter
  • QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 845: With a custom vapor chamber cooling system
  • DUAL FRONT-FACING STEREO SPEAKERS: Featuring Dolby Atomos and a THX Certified DAC
  • WIRELESS FAST CHARGING: With large internal 4, 000 mAh battery
  • NETFLIX READY: View content in HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5. 1
  • STORAGE: 8GB RAM / 64GB storage + micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)

