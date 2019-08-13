Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models hit new all-time low from $229 shipped

- Aug. 13th 2019 7:22 am ET

0

Walmart is taking $150 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models with deals from $229 shipped. Both the smaller 38 and larger 42mm versions are available. That’s a $150 savings off the regular price, $70 less than Amazon, and a new all-time low. We’re expecting new Apple Watch models next month, but that doesn’t mean Series 3 isn’t worth a hard look at this price. Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular connectivity so you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models. If you’re ok ditching the cellular functionality, Amazon currently has GPS-only models on sale for $199 ($50 discount).

Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Looking for Apple Watch Series 4? We have some notable discounts on the latest generation models currently with $69 off. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular features:

Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.

  • Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch
  • GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean
  • watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch

