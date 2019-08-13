Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models hit new all-time low from $229 shipped

Walmart is taking $150 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models with deals from $229 shipped. Both the smaller 38 and larger 42mm versions are available. That’s a $150 savings off the regular price, $70 less than Amazon, and a new all-time low. We’re expecting new Apple Watch models next month, but that doesn’t mean Series 3 isn’t worth a hard look at this price. Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular connectivity so you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models. If you’re ok ditching the cellular functionality, Amazon currently has GPS-only models on sale for $199 ($50 discount).

Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Looking for Apple Watch Series 4? We have some notable discounts on the latest generation models currently with $69 off. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular features:

Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

