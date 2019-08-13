Logitech/Blue Microphone streaming bundles from $166 (Up to $240 value)

Amazon has now launched an interesting game streaming bundle promotion. You can grab a Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam, a Blue Yeti USB Mic and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $165.75 shipped. Purchasing these items separately would run you at least $200, but likely more unless you waited for everything to go on sale. The webcam goes for $100 (on sale for $75 right now by itself) while the Blue Yeti is currently listed at $120 on its own. You could also opt for the Assassin’s Creed Origins version of this bundle at $182. But thats slightly more for an older game. Combined, you’re looking at 4+ star ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t require a 1080p webcam or a high quality, large diaphragm condenser mic, there are certainly ways to get in the streaming game for less. The Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone with a Logitech C270 Webcam comes in at well under $100, leaving you more than enough cash for a game or two.

We also happen to still have Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini for $60 (Reg. up to $100). It is great for creating a customized setup for your streaming broadcasts with quick keys, media launchers and much more. Be sure to browse our roundup of the best podcast gear as most of the audio options are great for streaming setups as well.

Logitech/Blue Streaming Bundles:

Web Camera specifically designed and optimized for Professional quality video streaming on social gaming and entertainment sites like Twitch and YouTube

Stream and record vibrant, true-to-life HD 1080P video at 30Fps/ 720P at 60FPS. Compatibility- Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10, macOS X 10.9 or higher, Xbox One, Chrome OS, Android v5.0 or above, USB port

Includes Blackout Yeti USB microphone with 4 pickup patterns, gain control, mute and zero-latency headphone output for professional game streaming

Custom three-capsule condenser array delivers clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for game streaming, YouTube, podcasting, Skype/Discord calls and more.

