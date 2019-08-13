Bring home Slinky Dog from Toy Story at just $15 via Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the Disney Toy Story 4 Slinky Dog for $14.92 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Slinky Dog is one of the best characters from Toy Story, and now you can have him at home too. This model from Slinky can sit up, beg, and wag his tail, just like the character from the movie. Includes an attached leash so you take him anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of Toy Story, why not take your savings from today’s featured deal and pick up a few more figurines? The Fisher-Price Toy Story collection is just $7 and includes Rex, Hamm, and an alien. They are all scaled-down versions of the iconic characters from the movie and would fit in great with Slinky Dog.

Disney Toy Story 4 Slinky Dog features:

Woody from Toy Story’s best friend

Sits up, begs and wags his tail

Complete your Toy Story collection

Includes one modern Slinky dog with attached leash

Recommended for children 18 months and older

