Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale from $9 at Amazon

- Aug. 14th 2019 10:50 am ET

Amazon offers the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive in Titan Gray for $39.98 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives go beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional capacities that are currently on sale at Amazon.

Other notable Samsung BAR Flash Drive deals:

Need some desktop storage? WD’s 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive sports transfer speeds up to 480MB/s and is currently on sale for $78.

Samsung BAR Flash Drives feature:

A modern take on a classic. The next generation Bar Plus elevates the flash drive to an everyday essential, offering impressive speeds in a striking design. Fits in your hand, a pure minimalism that cleverly blends style, speed, and reliability.

