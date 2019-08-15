Upgrade to mesh w/ NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Orbi System at $215.50 (Reg. $300), more

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $215.58 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $6 of our previous mention and $15 of the all-time low. This mesh Wi-Fi system includes three routers, which can cover up to 6,000 square feet with 802.11ac speeds. Each router also features two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. This is a reliable way to get whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 7,800 customers. Head below for more.

In need of more Ethernet ports? Right now the TP-Link 16-Port Switch Gigabit Switch is on sale for $41.99 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Having just dropped to $50 from $70, today’s offer takes off an extra $8. In total, you’ll save 40% and bring this switch home at a new Amazon low. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 shoppers.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cable to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. Alternatively, Amazon’s in-house cables are a nice route to take as well.

And don’t forget that this Google WiFi combo has an extended warranty and is on sale for $209 (Reg. $259+).

NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!