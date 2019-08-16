Today Leviton has announced an expanded portfolio of its Lev-Lok modular outlet system, which now includes the latest USB-A and C standards along with 15 and 20 amp options as well. Leviton has been at the forefront of this product category along with its ever-expanding lineup of smart home accessories. However, this is hardly the first time we’ve seen a modular option. We just recently reviewed Swidget’s lineup of configurable outlets, which offer consumers an easy way to swap out USB ports and more around their home. But Leviton’s long history in this arena makes today’s announcement all the more compelling. Additional details can be found below.

Leviton Expands Lev-Lok Modular Device Portfolio

Leviton Lev-Lok outlets are designed for both residential and commercial applications with the idea that needs change quickly. Each receptacle can easily be swapped out depending on your needs. Now with Leviton offering USB-C and A ports on its Lev-Lok lineup, this allows for even greater flexibility.

Tony Pulsonetti, director of product management, explains today’s changes further:

“With Type-C USBs emerging as the latest standard for charging and transferring data and being used in the latest laptops, phones, and tablets, we saw an opportunity to expand the Lev-Lok portfolio and address both current and future market needs. Designed to be the most powerful in the industry, the Lev-Lok USB Receptacles respond to evolving needs of consumers.”

New Lev-Lok USB-A receptacles will offer total charging speeds upwards of 3.6A with over 18 watts of power. Meanwhile, the USB-C versions will push 5.1A and over 25 watts at a time. Each model offers two USB ports alongside dual tamper-resistant receptacles totaling four power sources available for use simultaneously.

Pricing and availability vary depending on how many units are ordered. If you swing by the Lev-Lok homepage, there is a calculator that will provide an estimate on prices based on your needs. Leviton will begin shipping its latest selection of Lev-Lok accessories in the coming weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s no doubt that USB-C has taken off in popularity over the last few years as first Android devices and now Apple have quickly adopted this tech. Faster charging speeds and a more flexible platform make it a compelling option for charging devices, one that is only more likely to spread in popularity over the coming years. Lev-Lok is likely a bit more a commercial option than some consumers may be comfortable with. However, for those looking for maximum flexibility in their space, it may fit the bill nicely.

