Prep for back to school, save $60 on Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 at $159

Walmart offers the Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB for $159 shipped. Normally selling for $219, that’s good for an over 28% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention from April and is the second best we’ve seen overall. Like it or not, back to school season is upon us; but Samsung’s Chromebook 3 will have you ready to conquer the semester. Measuring just 0.7-inches thick, a lightweight design means you can take it anywhere. And with up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge, you’ll have no problem typing up papers or taking notes all-day long. Inputs include a microSD card slot, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, as well as a headphone jack. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 130 customers.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 features:

Built-in security features ensure you’re protected from viruses and malware. No setup or long load times—simply log in with a Google account, and you’re in. Navigate your world with Chrome OS. Get the best of Google, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics, and back everything up safely in the cloud. And since your Chromebook gets free updates automatically, it will only get better.

