Verizon offers iPhone 7 for FREE with new line, 7 Plus $5 per month

Verizon is heading back to school with a pair of notable offers on previous generation iPhones. If you add a new line, think for kids or grandparents, you can snag a 32GB iPhone 7 for FREE. Upgrade to an iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for $5 per month. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll need to agree to a 24 month contract in both instances. This is perfect for kids going back to school that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. A 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. Also available in a Plus-size for the larger screen as well. You’ll be able to protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Plus, you can show off that beautiful Jet Black casing.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!