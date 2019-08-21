Charge a MacBook with G-Tech’s 4TB USB-C External HDD: $150 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the G-Technology 4TB USB-C External HDD for $149.95 shipped. Note: shipping is slightly delayed. Also available at B&H. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Out of all its features, the ability to passthrough charge a MacBook over USB-C has got to be the most interesting. Simply plug this drive into the wall and once you connect via USB-C, your MacBook or other modern device will charge at 45W speeds. It’s Time Machine-ready, making it an excellent Mac companion that also happens to work well with Windows. An all-aluminum enclosure gives it a high-end look and feel that will pair nicely with Apple gear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need 4TB or USB-C? The Seagate Slim 2TB External HDD is $60 and comes with a free two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It sports USB 3.0 speeds, easily delivering enough bandwidth to top out what its internal storage can provide.

G-Technology 4TB USB-C External HDD features:

USB C connector and USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for universal data transfers

USB Power Delivery to charge your compatible laptop while you access and back up files

Sleek, all aluminum enclosure for durability

Apple Time Machine ready for easy file backup

Plug and play on Mac; easily reformatted for Windows

3 year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!