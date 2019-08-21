Charge a MacBook with G-Tech’s 4TB USB-C External HDD: $150 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the G-Technology 4TB USB-C External HDD for $149.95 shipped. Note: shipping is slightly delayed. Also available at B&H. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Out of all its features, the ability to passthrough charge a MacBook over USB-C has got to be the most interesting. Simply plug this drive into the wall and once you connect via USB-C, your MacBook or other modern device will charge at 45W speeds. It’s Time Machine-ready, making it an excellent Mac companion that also happens to work well with Windows. An all-aluminum enclosure gives it a high-end look and feel that will pair nicely with Apple gear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Don’t need 4TB or USB-C? The Seagate Slim 2TB External HDD is $60 and comes with a free two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It sports USB 3.0 speeds, easily delivering enough bandwidth to top out what its internal storage can provide.
G-Technology 4TB USB-C External HDD features:
- USB C connector and USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for universal data transfers
- USB Power Delivery to charge your compatible laptop while you access and back up files
- Sleek, all aluminum enclosure for durability
- Apple Time Machine ready for easy file backup
- Plug and play on Mac; easily reformatted for Windows
- 3 year manufacturer’s limited warranty
