Save over 35% when buying this 25-in-1 precision screwdriver set for $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $10.87 Prime shipped when the code HA75NBNRWBD is used at checkout. This is down over 35% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you have a toolset for working on computers yet or not, this is a must for DIY projects. You’ll get everything needed to build a PC, upgrade a laptop, or replace a phone screen here. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



The Titan Tools Magnetic Parts Tray is another must for DIYers at under $6 Prime shipped. It’ll keep all of your screws in one place, making sure none go rolling away. Plus, the anti-slide rubber base means that the tray will also stay where you put it, giving even more peace of mind that you won’t lose any spare parts.

ORIA 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

With magnetic design, which makes it much more easy to use. You just need to choose the bit that you need and put it into the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tightly because of the magnetism. Magnetic Bits neatly inside the aluminum alloy storage box, even if the head is facing down, it will not fall down.

