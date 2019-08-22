Build LEGO’s 1,100-piece Volkswagen Beetle at a new low of $75, more from $12

- Aug. 22nd 2019 1:34 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and Target, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,167 pieces, LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle is a must-have addition to your brick-built garage. It’s over 11-inches long and comes packed with authentic details from the popular 1960’s ride. Other fun inclusions are opening doors, a frunk with spare tire and more. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Plus, you can still assemble LEGO’s UCS Y-Wing Starfighter at $156 (22% off), more kits from $16. And don’t forget that LEGO’s new iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station is now available for purchase.

LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle features:

Celebrate the iconic VW Beetle with this awesome LEGO® Creator Expert reproduction. This detailed model comprises a number of special features and elements that help recreate the distinctive Beetle characteristics, including an azure-blue color scheme, curved fenders, flat windshield, VW logo, and an authentic 4-cylinder air-cooled engine and fuel tank. The accessible interior features beige-colored, forward-tilting seats, dashboard and steering wheel, and the roof-mounted surfboard and a cooler box can be removed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go