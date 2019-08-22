Build LEGO’s 1,100-piece Volkswagen Beetle at a new low of $75, more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and Target, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,167 pieces, LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle is a must-have addition to your brick-built garage. It’s over 11-inches long and comes packed with authentic details from the popular 1960’s ride. Other fun inclusions are opening doors, a frunk with spare tire and more. Note: shipping is delayed by about a week. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Plus, you can still assemble LEGO’s UCS Y-Wing Starfighter at $156 (22% off), more kits from $16. And don’t forget that LEGO’s new iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station is now available for purchase.

LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle features:

Celebrate the iconic VW Beetle with this awesome LEGO® Creator Expert reproduction. This detailed model comprises a number of special features and elements that help recreate the distinctive Beetle characteristics, including an azure-blue color scheme, curved fenders, flat windshield, VW logo, and an authentic 4-cylinder air-cooled engine and fuel tank. The accessible interior features beige-colored, forward-tilting seats, dashboard and steering wheel, and the roof-mounted surfboard and a cooler box can be removed.

