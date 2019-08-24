RusticTown’s genuine leather bags, notepads, and more starting at $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RusticTown (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its genuine leather bags and office essentials from $12 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be the 13-inch Vintage Crossbody MacBook Messenger Bag at $39, which is down from its $50 going rate. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to carry your iPad or MacBook in style this semester, check out this bag. Inside you’ll find multiple compartments to store your devices and books in, alongside two zippered pockets to keep your items like keys or cables readily accessible. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Prefer over-the-shoulder to crossbody? The AmazonBasics 14-Inch Macbook and iPad Shoulder Bag is just $14 Prime shipped. It has enough room to store all of your essentials, alongside a 13-inch MacBook Pro or iPad, giving you the ability to keep what you need in class within arm’s reach.

RusticTown Crossbody Messenger Bag features:

It’s easy to find what you want with a messenger bag on crowded commutes, no need to take off on busy subways, & harder to access for pickpockets

100% genuine, not PU or faux but natural, beautiful & handmade; oil-rubbed & distressed, this satchel improves with age & smells just great!

It has that difficult-to-achieve leather messenger look while being urban & hip; with brass buckles & fittings, heavy-duty lining & stitching, and YKK Zippers

For those long journeys away, the shoulder strap on this leather laptop bag is fully adjustable; there’s also a Velcro security strap to keep things safe while on-the-go

Get easily organized with 2 + 1 compartments & 2 inner zipped security pocket; Ideal for 13.3″ inch Laptops and iPads

