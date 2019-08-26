Keep the litter in the box with this IRIS Top-Entry model: $13.50 (Reg. $22)

Amazon is offering the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop for $13.49 after you clip the $2.75 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or more, today’s deal is one fo the lowest price we have ver tracked and is the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for over $16 at Chewy. Designed to keep the contents of the litter box where it’s meant to be, it will also help to keep the dog from getting in to it. And there’s an included litter scoop as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the top-entry design will certainly keep the litter in the box, a litter mat can also help the cause. This model goes for just $8 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. It features a rubberized material to keep your kitty’s feet clean and trap litter before it gets trampled all over the house.

For your pup, Amazon is offering up to 35% off dog treats, toys, bowls and more from $6 Prime shipped for today only.

IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box:

The perfect way to prevent litter scatter and contain spraying

Large Top entryway for easy entry and exit; Keeps Fidos nose out of the cats business

Perforated lid to help remove litter particles from the cat’s paws

Rounded shape and included litter scoop makes cleaning easy.

