Samsung’s 28-inch 4K Monitor returns to $280 (Reg. $330), more from $135

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $279.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Newegg. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you work from a laptop, picking up a monitor is a way to boost productivity and ergonomics. This 4K solution from Samsung will deliver a near retina-grade resolution, making it easy on the eyes for modern MacBook users. Inputs include 2x HDMI and one DisplayPort. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

If the monitor you end up with has DisplayPort, you should consider connecting to it instead of HDMI. This is oftentimes what is required to lock in the highest refresh rates. For those using a modern PC or MacBook, this $17 DisplayPort to USB-C Cable will get the job done and is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor features:

Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail

Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

An Incredible 1 billion colors delivers detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic images

Picture-by-picture (PBP) lets you connect to two devices to the monitor and maintain their original quality

Connect multiple Ultra HD devices, like PCs and gaming consoles via two HDMI 2.0 inputs as well as one Display port input

