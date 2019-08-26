Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger $27, more

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the RAVPower 61W USB-C PD 3.0 Wall Charger for $26.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and code 9TO5UXE8 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a 61W output, this USB-C PD device can charge just about anything, including your MacBook Pro to 100% in under two hours. It features a compact design that collapses for easy storage on-the-go. Rated an impressive 4.9/5 stars.

Enter the next level in fast charging with RAVPower PD Pioneer. Ranging from 18W to 78W, this series optimizes, tailors & delivers the fastest charging speed for your USB-charged devices. Gallium Nitride is a major upgrade from its silicone predecessor, offering a significant boost to power density and switching frequency for a much more impactful charge in a tinier package. GaN technology & a PI chipset pack huge power in a very small space for superior performance. 61W USB-C output powers your devices at unprecedented speeds up to 2.5x faster than the standard 1A. Ultra-small & Compact: slim enough to carry anywhere, engineered to be 50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger

