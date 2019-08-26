Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger $27, more

- Aug. 26th 2019 10:45 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the RAVPower 61W USB-C PD 3.0 Wall Charger for $26.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and code 9TO5UXE8 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a 61W output, this USB-C PD device can charge just about anything, including your MacBook Pro to 100% in under two hours. It features a compact design that collapses for easy storage on-the-go. Rated an impressive 4.9/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Enter the next level in fast charging with RAVPower PD Pioneer. Ranging from 18W to 78W, this series optimizes, tailors & delivers the fastest charging speed for your USB-charged devices. Gallium Nitride is a major upgrade from its silicone predecessor, offering a significant boost to power density and switching frequency for a much more impactful charge in a tinier package. GaN technology & a PI chipset pack huge power in a very small space for superior performance. 61W USB-C output powers your devices at unprecedented speeds up to 2.5x faster than the standard 1A. Ultra-small & Compact: slim enough to carry anywhere, engineered to be 50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
RAVPower

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp