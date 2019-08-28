Switch eShop deals from $4: Cave Story+, Ikaruga, Transistor, many more

While last week’s impressive Mega Man and Resident Evil sale is still live, Nintendo is back again with some great eShop offers. Today’s deals are headlined by some stellar indie titles including Cave Story+, The Binding of Isaac, Ikaruga, Transistor and many more. The deals start from $4. You’ll find all of our top picks down below and the rest of today’s best game deals right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This Week’s Best eShop Deals:

Here’s a roundup of all the most notable Switch Lite reviews and some information on how to score a new model from just $100 or so. The Spyro Trilogy is set for release on Nintendo’s console next week and the brand new Shovel Knight Dig was just announced. Lastly, Nintendo Switch Online Family Memberships are still down at $28 (Reg. $35).

Cave Story+:

A young amnesiac hero discovers a hidden land and vows to protect the defenseless creatures who live there! Can he stop the mad doctor and learn the truth about his own past? Highly polished and addictive, Cave Story+ uses retro-game stylings to deliver an all-out action/adventure extravaganza that’s both charming and deadly!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!