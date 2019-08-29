CamelBak’s Stainless Steel Mag Water Bottles at $15 for today only (Reg. $26+)

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottles for $14.99 in Olive, Cobalt and Cardinal. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. However you’ll find those three colorways and the black model down at the same price as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Shipping is free in orders over $35 there, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. Regularly around $26 or more, this is matching our previous price and is the current best deal around. These vacuum insulated, stainless steel water bottles can keep your beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for around 6. They also feature a magnetic handle to keep the cap stowed while drinking. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As nice as the stainless steel Mag Chute bottles are, especially at $15, you can certainly score a great water bottle for less. If you don’t need the vacuum insulation, the 32-ounce Pogo Tritan Water Bottle is great alternative at just $9 Prime shipped. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

While you’re refreshing your workout gear, check out the new Garmin Fenix 6 fitness trackers and then head over to adidas where you’ll find up to 30% off sitewide.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottles:

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling

Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!