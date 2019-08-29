Upgrade your smart home with voice-controlled RGB lighting from $26, more

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DreamColor 16.4-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped when the code VHVATAUT is used at checkout. This is 33% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you want to add RGB lighting to your kitchen, bathroom, or home theater, but Hue is too expensive, this is a great alternative. You’ll still get Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control, along with a smartphone app. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that TECKUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN Wi-Fi RGB Smart Bulbs for $35.18 shipped when the code UK3UB264 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$45 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked, bringing it to just over $8 per bulb. This is another great way to avoid the higher-cost of Hue Color and Ambiance bulbs, while still getting voice commanded lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update: Amazon also has the TP-Link LB110 Smart LED Light Bulb for $12 (Reg. $20).

Don’t forget about the 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs that we currently have on sale for just $9.50 Prime shipped. Or, if you’re already engrained in the LIFX ecosystem, the BR30 Smart Bulb works with Apple’s HomeKit for $40 (20% off).

DreamColor Smart RGB LED Strip features:

The light strip shows a rainbow-like/dreamcolor effect, providing an amazing visual experience for you

Works with Alexa/Google Home

App and Wi-Fi connection ensures wireless control without distance limit

With a high-sensitive mic, the strip light syncs with music and ambient sound

