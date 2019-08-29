This 155Wh portable power station can recharge a MacBook + more: $87 (33% off)

- Aug. 29th 2019 6:54 pm ET

0

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $87.09 shipped when the code 33QXEJAA is used at checkout. This is 33% off its regular rate of $130 and is a match for our last mention. Users will find two AC outlets with a maximum output of 100W here, alongside two DC outputs, a USB QuickCharge plug and two USB-A ports with 2A charging capabilities. With 155Wh of battery capacity, you’ll be able to run small household appliances, computers, and more off of this portable battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the AC outlets and other high-power capabilities and opt for the Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger at $18 Prime shipped. It can recharge your phone or tablet and fits in your purse or pocket easily. Just know it won’t be able to give your laptop or mini-fridge the power it needs to run.

ENKEEO Portable Power Station features:

Press & HOLD the light button for 3 seconds & the LED flashlight will come on. AC/DC/QC3.0 USB OUTPUTS: built with 2 x AC outlet (max 100W); 2 x DC port (12V/10A, max 15A); 1 x USB QC3.0 (5-9V/2A) and 2 USB ports (5V/2A); able to charge laptops, phones, cameras, fans and other electronic gadgets and appliances. PORTABLE POWER SOURCE: 155Wh (equivalent 42000mAh) high capacity with a weight of 3.7lb / 1.68kg; one of the most compact power stations as small as a mini handbag; the foldable lift handles make it more compact and travel-easy

