UtechSmart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Wired/Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on sale for $21.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MGYXO5KP at checkout. This is down 60% from its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting the perfect balance between a cable-free workstation and lag-free gaming at your computer, this is a great option. It works either plugged in or wirelessly, giving you the option to choose which to use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A great pair with the wireless mechanical keyboard on sale above would be the wireless gaming headset. Check out Logitech’s G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset at $59.99 shipped when the code LOG933 is used at checkout on DailySteals. Normally over $100 from third-parties at Amazon, until recently Best Buy offered it at $75 before selling out. If you’re wanting to go completely wireless, this sale is for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

UtechSmart Dual Mechanical Keyboard features:

Professional wireless & wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: powerful 2. 4GHz wireless connection with one tiny receiver that stays in computer. Limitless method for gaming and typing within 30 feet/ 10 meters in clear sight. Support both wireless and wired modes. Compatible with Win10/ Win10. 1/Win8/ Win7/ Win XP/ Vista/ Linux and later OS. Rechargeable batteries: Rechargeable LED backlit mechanical keyboard with two high capacity 2, 000mAh batteries 4, 000mAh) lasts for 40 hours under fully charged ( 5 x 8 hours). when the gaming keyboard runs out of power, the backlight will Flicker. With a 1. 8M detachable Micro USB charging cable, It will not interrupt your gaming or typing. The indicator light will turn off when Fully charged.

