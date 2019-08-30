Polk Audio’s home theater speakers more than $250 off, deals from $349

Adorama is now offering a pair of Polk Audio Bookshelf Loudspeakers (LSiM703) for $449 shipped in Midnight Mahogany or Cherry. Regularly as much as $750 per speaker, today’s deal is a massive savings. On Amazon, a pair of them will run you just shy of $700, for comparison. If you’re looking for a serious deal on a serious audio upgrade for the living room, Polk’s 3-way driver system is worth a closer look. Features include high-end, reengineered ring radiator tweeters and “separate interior chambers for improved transient response, superior imaging” and much better audio even for those not sitting in the sweet spot. That’s on top of dual gold-plated 5-way binding posts and magnetic grilles. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Polk Audio deals for your home theater.

The Polk Audio LSI-series speaker deals don’t stop there. For those of you looking to either impress or really annoy the neighbors, you’ll want to complete the setup with the deals below. You’re looking at hundreds off, if not more, basically the rest of the LSI-series home theater product line. All of which carry solid ratings. Just don’t forget the speaker wire, the last thing you need is your new audio gear arriving with no way to hook it all up.

More Polk Audio Deals:

You’ll find even more home theater Labor Day deals right here including huge price drops on 4K TVs, AirPlay receivers, soundbars and much more.

Polk Audio Bookshelf Loudspeakers:

This high-performance LSiM 703 bookshelf speaker features Super Cell Aerated Polypropylene advanced driver material used in all its drivers—a 6.5″ midbass and a 3.25″ midrange woofer. The heart of LSiM Center Channel Speaker features Polk’s Dynamic Sonic Engine that houses a 3.25″ midrange driver & a 1″ Ring Radiator tweeter, which gives wider dispersion, and more power for smooth effortless bass.

