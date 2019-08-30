Powerbeats Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip, now at new low of $200 (Reg. $250)

- Aug. 30th 2019 7:51 am ET

$200
0

DailySteals via Google Express offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black for $199.98 shipped when promo code 19LABOR12 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag at Amazon, $10 less than our previous mention, and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Powerbeats Pro deliver the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design madde for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip make it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range, and features like Hey Siri. Amazon customers have left solid reviews so far and we felt the same way in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $120 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Don’t forget, we still have Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for Labor Day at $160 (Reg. $200).

Powerbeats Pro feature:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts
  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause
  • What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

