Take $500 off Alienware’s M15 4K Gaming Laptop at a new Amazon low of $1,000

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Alienware M15 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop 4.1GHz/16GB/1TB for $999.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,500, today’s offer brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. For comparison, over at Dell you’ll pay about $80 for a lower-end configuration. Take your gaming setup on-the-go with Alienware’s M15 laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch 4K display and comes powered with a Core i7 profeccessor capable of hitting up to 4.1GHz. Plus with 16GB of RAM, this portable battle station also rocks a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB hybrid drive. Reviews are solid across the entire Alienware product lineup, and you can get a look at all of the details in our announcement coverage.

Want to add some extra protection into the mix while traveling with the M15? Use your savings to grab Alienware’s Vindicator 2.0 Sleeve for $27 over at Amazon. It features “flexible neoprene padding” for keeping your new gaming machine safe while out and about.

Don’t forget to swing by Dell’s Labor Day sale for even more discounted computers, as well as 4K TVs, smart home, Roombas, and more.

Alienware M15-15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop features:

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

15.6″ Fhd (1920 x 1080) 60Hz anti-glare IPS, 300-nits 72% Color gamut, narrow-border Display

16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz

128GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) hybrid Drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5

Win 10 Home

