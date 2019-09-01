Labor Day Ring deals include Video Doorbell 2 bundle at $169, more from $149

B&H currently offers the Ring Stick Up Cam for $149 shipped. Find it at Amazon for $1 more. Typically selling for $180, today’s discount matches our previous mention for the second lowest offer we’ve tracked. For comparison, it’s only been bested by July’s Prime Day discount. Rocking a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With a battery-powered design you won’t have to worry about running cable either. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 580 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with an Echo Dot for $169 shipped. Normally you’d pay closer to $250 for the pair of devices, with today’s offer being the best we’ve seen in over a month. For comparison, right now you can grab a refurbished model without the Alexa speaker for $119. You’ll get much of the same feature set compared to the Stick Up Cam, though with a doorbell-oriented design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 9,600 customers.

For a more affordable way to keep an eye on your property, enters TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor. You’ll find that it sports the same weather-resistant design and Alexa integration as Ring Stick Up Cam, but for $95. One major tradeoff though is a lack of Ring Alarm support. Though if you’ll be using it as a standalone camera, this is a much more budget-friendly option for those looking to pocket some extra savings.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video

